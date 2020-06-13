Pleasantly cooler weekend with plenty of sunshine!

After a cooler start to the morning and a few rain showers, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Temperatures stay on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 70s, upper 60s near the lakeshore. Overnight, we fall to the upper 40s to around 50 for a nice and cool night. We’re in the low to mid 70s tomorrow with even more sunshine. High pressure continues to dominate, bringing continued sunshine through mid-week.