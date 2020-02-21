Plea agreement in fatal crash rejected

A Bourbon man may be heading back to court despite admitting he caused a crash nearly five years ago.

According to The Goshen News, Justin Gladieux, 23, admitted he had a small amount of marijuana in his system when his car was struck by a UPS truck at County Road 23 and U.S. 6 south of New Paris in May 2015.

A passenger, his friend, Nathaniel McConnell, 24, of Etna Green, died in that crash.

Gladieux appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday, Feb. 20, expecting to be sentenced after pleading guilty. However, Judge Michael Christofeno rejected his plea.

By rejecting the plea, the judge put the case back on track to go to trial.

Christofeno scheduled Aug. 10 as the new trial date in the case.

