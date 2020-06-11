Playgrounds prepare to reopen as part of Stage Four

Tomorrow promises to be a big day for little ones—the day playgrounds can reopen under Indiana’s Back on Track initiative.

That’s what will happen in South Bend where there was some concern expressed today over potential overcrowding.

“We’ve seen a strong interest. We get calls, I never thought we’d be getting calls about when does the playground open? When do the playgrounds open?” said Aaron Perri, the Director of Venues, Parks and Arts. “We’re really encouraging people to go to their neighborhood playgrounds. Don’t go overcrowd Kid’s Kingdom or the new Howard Park. Give everybody a little extra space and try out some of your neighborhood playgrounds.”

Just because playgrounds are reopening doesn’t mean they’re free from the coronavirus.

“So it’ll be on each parent, each individual to make their own decisions on what’s safe for them and what’s safe for their children and what their comfort level is,” said Interim St. Joseph County Parks Director Steve Slauson.

New signs placed in South Bend Parks suggests that masks should be worn if children can’t keep a safe social distance from one another.

“We’re going to give all the playgrounds a deep sanitization. We’ve been doing that over the past week or so as they open but as soon as people come out of course you know they’re high touch surfaces and so you’re gonna want to carry hand sanitizer with you before and after you play,” Aaron Perri added.

The City of South Bend will also open its splash pads on Friday with the exception of Kennedy which has plumbing problems. Construction of a Howard Park splash pad is not yet finished.