Plasma from coronavirus survivors needed to treat patients

The South Bend Medical Foundation is helping get doctors access to plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19.

That plasma has the antibodies that could help treat those with coronavirus.

The FDA announced that they want to see plasma donations from people who are fully recovered and symptom free for at least 28 days.

"This is what's going to be a game changer, make a difference, is organizations like the medical foundation doing things like they're doing right here and I hope that this does help out society," Tim Baker says,

74-year-old Tim Baker is a coronavirus survivor. He was donating plasma at the South Bend Medical Foundation on Friday. Hoping his antibodies could help others.

"I hope that it works. I think hopefull, that this is a treatment that will get us to the point of a vaccine for coronavirus and this is one of the tools that can be used to, for our society for our world, to get there safer than without it," Baker adds.

He spent some time in Italy at the end of February, and developed mild COVID-19 symptoms, leading to a positive test.

"I wanted to get tested, one because of my age, and two because I had been in contact with some elderly people. My father, since I've been diagnosed, my father has turned 103, and I had visited him. On top of that I also had my first great grandchild, or his first great great grandchild."

He says he's always donated blood and when found out the need for plasma from survivors to treat those with the virus, he says it only made sense to help out.

"I want to stimulate people to do exactly as I'm doing, assuming that this procedure is successful. If it's successful there's no reason for someone not to do this, they got through it, you know, they're 28 days symptom free, why not?"

Here are the requirements to donate and the number to contact the South Bend Medical Foundation to make an appointment:

In addition to regular blood donation eligibility requirements, convalescent plasma donor requirements include the following:

Donors must have a prior, confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 (from a nasal swab).

Be fully recovered and symptom free for at least 28 days.

Fully recovered COVID-19 patients are encouraged to schedule a plasma donation now by calling 574-204-4243.