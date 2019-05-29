Plants infested with fungus that kills oak trees shipped to Indiana stores

Rhododendron plants infected with sudden oak death, or SOD, which poses a fatal risk to oak trees, have been confirmed at more than 70 Walmart and 18 Rural King locations.

SOD is a fungal pathogen that kills oak trees, according to a release issued by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. It has "killed large tracts of oaks on the West Coast. SOD has not been established in the Midwest, to date. SOD can kill standing oak trees, which could happen if SOD-positive rhododendron were planted within about 6 feet of a standing oak."

Officials with the DNR's Division of Entomology and Plant Pathology have been traveling to stores across the Hoosier state to destroy infested plants and quarantine symptomatic plants.

To date, about 1,500 rhododendron have been destroyed and another 1,500 removed from stock. The DNR also says it has ordered stores to stop selling rhododendron in the interim.

In addition to the infested plants sent to stores in Indiana, the DNR says more were sent to nine other states.

The DNR is also following up with homeowners that have called in to say they’ve purchased material that they believe is infested or are seeing signs/ symptoms of sick trees in the environment.

SOD travels in more than a hundred species of host plant material. It causes some browning of the leaves in the host but does not kill it. For a list of those plants see the following https://www.aphis.usda.gov/plant_health/plant_pest_info/pram/downloads/pdf_files/usdaprlist.pdf

If you have purchased rhododendrons in the last four weeks from Walmart or Rural King, destroy them, or call 1-866-NO-EXOTIC (663-9684) or the local county extension office at 1-888-EXT-INFO (1-888-398-4636) for instructions.

This is an ongoing investigation, and guidance could change as more information is gathered.

To learn more about SOD, see: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/aphis/ourfocus/planthealth/plant-pest-and-disease-programs/pests-and-diseases/phytophthora-ramorum/sod.

