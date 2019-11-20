Plans sent to city for new South Bend restaurant

A new spot to grab a bite to eat is one step closer to getting off the ground in South Bend.

The St. Joseph County Area Plan Commission gave a favorable recommendation on plans for a new carry-out wings restaurant in these vacant buildings in the 600 block of North Eddy Street near Sorin Street.

Parts of the property will be torn down, with new structures built to help beautify a part of Eddy Street that some say has been forgotten by developers.

"Notre Dame has invested extensively north of this area, but as you go further south on Eddy Street, there seems to be a sort of a forgotten zone there, so I think this development will be spur for other businesses to consider," architect Kevin McShane said.

The name of the restaurant is Big City Wings. It is planned to feature chicken prepared with a Memphis-style recipe.

They plan to open during the spring next year

