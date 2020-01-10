Plans in place for Century Center celebration of MLK Day

Century Center has lots of plans in store for the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s upcoming birthday.

On Jan. 20, Century Center will have an all-day celebration to honor the iconic civil rights leader.

Several events are planned, from the MLK breakfast to a traditional memorial march to Century Center.

This year's theme is Hear Our Voices, Turn the Dream into Action.

"I think we're living in a time that we probably should hear our voices and that we should turn the dream into action again," said Gladys Muhammad, director of the Martin Luther King Celebration Committee. "I think the dream is here, but we have to turn it into action. That real dream of freedom, justice, equality and justice for all people."

