Pizza, beer and wine for Michiana woman turning 100

As we all age, at some point a doctor might say lay off the drinks and put down pizza, but for Jane Kahler, that's all part of the recipe for a long life.

Wednesday at Brentwood at Elkhart Senior Living they celebrated her reaching 100 years old.

Kahler and her friends had her favorite food and drinks; pizza, wine and beer.

When asked how it feels to be 100, she admitted she was a little surprised.

"How does it feel? Well, I think I'm there and how I got this far I really don't know," Kahler said.

A modest woman, she loves a good glass of red wine, her favorite pizza from Volcano’s and maybe even a few cold ones, but it can't be all about vice.

"Well, that's a little bit too much for me, but I like it,” she said, looking at a glass of wine and a beer in front of her.

It's all about moderation. She exercises daily to balance out any booze and pepperoni.

"A few years ago she says, ‘I don't ever want to live to be 100,’ and she's in too good of shape to not make 100," said Robert Nystrom, Kahler's son.

Her advice for living a century? She says you’ll need a good financial adviser and it’s a good idea to head for the heat if you want to make it to 100.

“Get your retirement and have fun in Arizona. We were in Arizona for 32 years, really liked it,” she said.

Her son says she’s a caring and positive person who thinks of the bottle half-full.

"She’s just an average person who loves people, she loves life," Nystrom said. "And do anything for anybody I mean she's one of these kind of people, ‘I’ll give you help if you need help, I’m going to be there.'"

For her birthday, a round of vino for her and her friends for a life well lived.

"It’s been quite a ride, really quite a ride," she said.

Kahler was a bank teller in Hastings, Michigan, before retiring and plans to continue taking it easy and enjoying her golden years.

