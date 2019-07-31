Pitbull releases video apologizing for canceled South Bend concert

Pitbull released a video Wednesday apologizing for his canceled concert at Four Winds Field earlier this year.

“We’re gonna put it down in South Bend,” the Cuban-American rapper and singer said about the rescheduled show set for August 16.

Pitbull thanked fans for their loyalty and promised the "best show ever."

Severe weather in Florida kept Pitbull from flying to South Bend for the original concert in June, which was supposed to kick off the week-long festivities for the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game.

Tickets for the rescheduled concert are available at the South Bend Cubs Box Office and online at PitbullSouthBend.com

