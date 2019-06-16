Pitbull concert at Four Winds Field cancelled due to weather

A Pitbull concert, scheduled for Sunday night at Four Winds Field, has been cancelled - with South Bend Cubs officials citing inclement weather.

The concert was set to kick off the 2019 Midwest League All-Star Game, a three-day event at Four Winds Field.

According to South Bend Cubs president Joe Hart, officials found out at 6:30 p.m. that Pitbull would not be able to travel from Florida to South Bend due to inclement weather. Hart says organizers made multiple attempts to accommodate the singer, but were unsuccessful.

The concert was originally scheduled to begin at 7:30.

This is a developing story. Stay with us as we work to learn more.