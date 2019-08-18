Pitbull, Snoop Dogg have back-to-back concerts at Four WInds Field

Two back-to-back concerts at Four Winds Field in South Bend, drew in thousands.

Pitbull performed Friday and Snoop Dogg took the stage Saturday. Both are known for their music.

One fan said this has been an exciting past couple of days in South Bend.

The President of the South Bend Cubs said it has been fun hosting these concerts.

“This is more exciting than last night. Last night I was here at the Pitbull concert. There was a lot less people. I still had fun, don’t get me wrong,” said fan, Timothy Ballin.

“It’s great for the economy, the local economy. It’s fun for us because this is a venue we can utilize more than just baseball, and we are showing that. Any time you can bring people to downtown South Bend, to have some entertainment, it's a great thing. It's a win-win for the city. It's a win-win for all the residents,” said President of South Bend Cubs, Joe Hart.

