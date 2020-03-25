Pipe bomb found at St. Joseph County home

The South Bend Bomb Squad responded after a pipe bomb was found in St. Joseph County on Wednesday.

Police were dispatched around 3:15 p.m. on a report of a suspicious device at a home on Detroit Avenue, off Kern Road and the bypass.

Officials say the pipe bomb had BB’s and gun powder in it. The device was safely detonated.

The bomb squad also found a second similar device.

The person accused of making the pipe bomb had been a resident of the home but is currently detained in the St. Joseph County Jail following a domestic incident.

That person's name hasn't been released.

