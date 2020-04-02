Pinwheels for Prevention: Raising awareness during Child Abuse Prevention month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention month, which means you’ll be seeing a lot of blue pinwheels throughout Michiana.

The pinwheels represent the message that every child deserves to be raised in a safe, healthy and nurturing environment.

Every April, Prevent Child Abuse Indiana, along with organizations across the state, plant pinwheel gardens outside to raise awareness.

And now that children are home from school because of the pandemic, it’s even more important to check on those who may be suffering from neglect or abuse.

“[We need] to keep our eye out for that child in our neighborhood, or our own faith community, a friend of our children or grandchildren that might be a bit at risk,” said Sharon Pierce, president and CEO of The Villages. “And perhaps reach out to those parents or reach out to the child and make sure everything’s okay.”

The Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is 1-800-800-5556,

If you would like to plant pinwheels in front of your home or business, you can purchase them online at pcain.org.

