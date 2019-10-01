Notre Dame Stadium turns pink for Paqui's Playbook

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tuesday, the first day of the month, marked the sixth annual Paqui's Playbook Series.

The series kicked off with Pink Out Zumba at Notre Dame Stadium.

More than 1,400 people dressed head to toe in pink to mark the occasion. The hourlong Zumba session was free to the community and was meant to showcase the importance of overall health and wellness.

Paqui Kelly, co-founder of the Kelly Cares Foundation, was there for the special event.

"It’s one of our our favorite events because it’s about the community," she said. "Zumba in the stadium is a special place."

The Kelly Cares Foundation has donated more than $5.4 million to support causes locally, nationally and globally.

