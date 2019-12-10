Pinhook Park improvements will top $1 million

Another $1 million-plus park improvement project is moving forward in South Bend.

Bids were awarded Tuesday morning for $1.46 million worth of work at Pinhook Park on the city’s northwest side.

On Black Friday, dedication ceremonies were held for a revamped Howard Park, and that will be a hard act to follow.

But Pinhook is special in its own right in that it is one of 10 park improvement projects with price tags that top $1 million.

Pinhook is the only South Bend Park that is surrounded on three sides by a lagoon.

“Water recreation has had a strong history at Pinhook. We know it was a beach at one point in time. We’re not going to quite reintroduce that, but we know people want to be close to water,” Venues, Parks and Arts Director Aaron Perri said.

For instance, the list of park improvements will include a handicapped-accessible small-boat and kayak launch and two floating fishing piers.

“And it's a neat space insofar as it doesn't have a moving current as the rest of our parks that are located around the river, so a little bit of a safer experience,” Perri explained. “We do stock it with fish and otherwise, we know it's a popular space for us to host fishing events -- we do our learn to fish event every spring.”

The park pavilion hosts events ranging from weddings to parties to fitness classes. The pavilion will be upgraded with new kitchen equipment and free Wi-Fi.

But the signature improvement calls for the construction of a multi-use path that will wind around the park perimeter.

“It'll be a multi-use trail suitable for bikes, wheelchairs, strollers, joggers. When you add it all up, you'll be talking about close to three-quarters of a mile of a loop going throughout the whole park,” Perri said. “And we're going to put some of our signature elements of surprise and delight throughout the loop. You might see a giant wind chime, some pieces of public art popping up there, a little offshoot into the picnic node or the upgraded playground.”

Right now, South Bend’s riverfront trail system runs right past Pinhook Park on the opposite side of the street.

The total price for the Pinhook improvements is $1.46 million.

