Pilot in Starke Co. plane crash expected to make full recovery

Officials say the pilot involved in a Starke County plane crash is expected to make a full recovery from his injuries.

A crop dusting plane piloted by 38-year-old Daniel Divine of Rockport, Indiana, went down Sunday evening in a corn field near U.S. 35 and County Road 800 South, according to our reporting partners at WKVI.

Divine was airlifted to the hospital, where he's recovering from head and back injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

