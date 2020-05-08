Pierceton company develops intubation shield for healthcare workers amid coronavirus pandemic

Paragon Medical wants to keep healthcare workers safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Paragon, a division of NN Life Sciences, has developed an intubation shield.

It is designed to cover a patient’s head to reduce exposure to aerosolized airborne contaminants.

Additionally, it answers the need for professional, medical grade solutions, at a time when many hospitals have resorted to creating homemade devices that are untested, non-medical grade and cannot be heavily disinfected or sanitized.

“I am extremely proud of the team who worked on the project,” said Rick Stetler, group vice president of operations for NN Life Sciences. “To have developed a product that contributes to the safety of the clinicians who are risking so much during this time is something that we take a lot of pride in.”

Our Lauren Moss spoke with Sean Miller, a manager for the Case & Tray Division, who said it took their team only two weeks to release a design.

