Pierceton community celebrates Easter with Egg My Yard event

The community had a creative solution to celebrating Easter Sunday in Pierceton.

When local Easter egg hunts were canceled due to the pandemic, church leaders and first responders stepped up.

They organized the "Egg My Yard” event, making sure kids in Pierceton still got Easter eggs and goodies.

The effort was a partnership between Harvest Community Church, Pierceton Police, the Pierceton Fire Department, and their local EMS.

“Our church put together about a thousand Easter eggs with some candy inside," explained Pastor Glenn Hall. "We’ve been privileged to watch our local law enforcement and emergency first responders drive around town, sirens blazing, for any of the children who come out into the yard to just toss some Easter eggs to them.”

The event left smiles on the faces of all the kids who went into their front yards to participate.

Over 1,100 Easter eggs were tossed to children in Pierceton neighborhoods.