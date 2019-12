A Pierceton man is facing felony charges for allegedly robbing a bank in Warsaw. According to our reporting partners at the Times-Union, Joshua Mort, 22, was booked into jail Friday for counts of theft and robbery with a deadly weapon.

On Dec. 23, police responded to a call of an armed robbery at the Lake City Bank in downtown Warsaw.

Police say Mort was arrested following officers executing a search warrant of his Pierceton home.

The investigation is still ongoing.