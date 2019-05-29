Piece of South Bend history nearly forgotten is brought back to life

A piece of history nearly forgotten is making its way back to South Bend.

The Studebaker Fountain was built in 1906 and placed in the heart of South Bend. After years of calling Howard Park home, the fountain became too worn.

"This is a piece of history the community would really enjoy," said Vicki McIntire, chairman of restoration and return of the Studebaker Fountain.

Pieces of the fountain were taken apart and sent to various locations until about three years ago.

"The history museum wasn't even sure what they had, but they did some research and found it was the old 1906 Studebaker Electric Fountain, or at least a portion of it," McIntire said. "After some research, we found the original molds."

Vicki and a team from the Studebaker Fountain Committee traveled across the country to bring the fountain back to life, but they discovered history that went well beyond the fountain. The team discovered J.M. Studebaker first encountered the fountain in the 1800s.

McIntire said it is important for the South Bend community to remember the past as we move forward.

"If you know your history, you can build on it," Mcintire said. "You need to do that, we need to do that. We need to celebrate our history, and then take that and move forward to make it even better."

To learn more about the restoration project, click here.

