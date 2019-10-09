Piece-by-piece demolition of vacant downtown Elkhart building underway

A planned demolition is now underway for a vacant building in downtown Elkhart.

The building, which is located at the corner of Main Street and Lexington Avenue, is in such bad shape that it is being taken down by hand.

It will be torn down from top to bottom so road and sidewalk closings can be reevaluated as the work progresses and the danger subsides.

The city stepped in to handle the demolition after years of neglect on the part of the building's owners.

It will cost $115,000 to demolish the building. The estimate for making repairs topped $800,000.

