TODAY:

Picture perfect skies. Sunny and bright all day with highs topping out in the low 70s. A light breeze from the east keeps things mild and comfortable.

TONIGHT:

Lows drop into the low 50s. A nice night to keep the windows open. Dry and clear.

TOMORROW:

Slightly warmer with highs reaching the upper 70s. Another picture perfect day for the beginning of the workweek. Drive the motorcycle and make dinner plans at your favorite patio!