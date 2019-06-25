Picture perfect weather, until dinnertime

TODAY:

A comfortable start with low levels of humidity. Afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Sunny skies until around 6pm. Clouds roll in with isolated thunderstorms north of the Toll road.

We’re under a Marginal Risk of severe weather this evening. Showers will be briefly heavy with lots of lightning from 6-9pm.

TONIGHT:

Very muggy and mild. Overnight lows in the middle 60s with high dew points. Dry overnight with clearing skies.

TOMORROW:

Sunny and bright with warmer weather in store, once again. Afternoon highs in the low 80s. Slightly more humid. A dry day from start to finish.