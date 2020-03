TODAY:

A touch of early morning fog, burning off by 10am. Mostly sunny skies. Highs near 60 degrees this afternoon. Picture perfect!

TONIGHT:

Some possible rain after 2am. Increasing clouds with very mild temperatures overnight. Lows in the low 40s. South wind 5-15mph.

TOMORROW:

A chance of rain before 8am, briefly dry, then a chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy with a high near 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Not a total washout.