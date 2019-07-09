Picture perfect Tuesday weather before storms arrive Wednesday

TODAY:
Sunny skies and warm conditions. Our Tuesday afternoon brings highs in the middle 80s with dry weather and low levels of humidity. A heat index of 88 degrees.
TONIGHT:
Clouds build overhead with mild conditions. Overnight lows in the middle 60s.
WEDNESDAY:
We're more humid with on/off rain chances, beginning as early as 7am.
7-11am: Isolated showers; Rapidly warming temps
12pm-3pm: Dry, Very warm, Becoming humid
4-7pm: Pop-up storms, mainly south of the Toll Road
8-11pm: Storms, strong to severe