Picture perfect Tuesday weather before storms arrive Wednesday

TODAY:

Sunny skies and warm conditions. Our Tuesday afternoon brings highs in the middle 80s with dry weather and low levels of humidity. A heat index of 88 degrees.

TONIGHT:

Clouds build overhead with mild conditions. Overnight lows in the middle 60s.

WEDNESDAY:

We're more humid with on/off rain chances, beginning as early as 7am.

7-11am: Isolated showers; Rapidly warming temps

12pm-3pm: Dry, Very warm, Becoming humid

4-7pm: Pop-up storms, mainly south of the Toll Road

8-11pm: Storms, strong to severe