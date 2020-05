TODAY:

Look up this morning to see the super moon! We’re clear and cool to start, with afternoon highs near 60. A picture perfect Thursday. Dry and sunny with a bit of a breeze.

TONIGHT:

Cloud cover builds in overnight. Temperatures in the upper 30s. A wintry mix passes by right around daybreak Friday. No accumulation.

TOMORROW:

Unseasonably cold. Temperatures stall out in the middle 40s; 20 degrees below average. Cloudy with a light drizzle through the day.