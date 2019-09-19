Picture perfect Thursday before showers arrive this weekend

TODAY:
Sunny, dry, pleasant! Very little fog to worry about this morning.
Highs climbing into the middle 80s this afternoon. Not too humid.
TONIGHT:
Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
TOMORROW:
Highs in the mid 80s with a wind coming in from the south. Slightly more muggy. Partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of showers popping up around dinnertime. No major impacts, just a few sprinkles on the radar.
MEANWHILE:
Active in the Pacific are:
Tropical Storm KIKO
Tropical Storm MARIO
Hurricane LORENA
And in the Atlantic:
Hurricane HUMBERTO
Tropical Depression IMELDA
Tropical Storm JERRY
… and two additional disturbances that may intensify over the weekend.