Picture perfect Thursday before showers arrive this weekend

TODAY:

Sunny, dry, pleasant! Very little fog to worry about this morning.

Highs climbing into the middle 80s this afternoon. Not too humid.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

TOMORROW:

Highs in the mid 80s with a wind coming in from the south. Slightly more muggy. Partly cloudy skies. A slight chance of showers popping up around dinnertime. No major impacts, just a few sprinkles on the radar.

MEANWHILE:

Active in the Pacific are:

Tropical Storm KIKO

Tropical Storm MARIO

Hurricane LORENA

And in the Atlantic:

Hurricane HUMBERTO

Tropical Depression IMELDA

Tropical Storm JERRY

… and two additional disturbances that may intensify over the weekend.