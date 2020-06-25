Picture perfect Thursday; Storms late Friday

TODAY:

A picture perfect day! The roads may be a bit damp this morning, but we’re otherwise dry heading into the afternoon. Highs reach 80 degrees under sunny skies. Low levels of humidity with a light westerly breeze.

TONIGHT:

Remaining a bit mild overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s. Starting your Friday with clear skies and a warm SW breeze.

TOMORROW:

Likely seeing a surge in temperature leading to our next best chance of showers and thunderstorms. Storms will pop-up on the radar after 4pm for most folks. Expect brief, heavy downpours, gusty winds and the possibility of small hail. Very warm conditions with highs near 90 and higher levels of humidity.