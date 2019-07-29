Pick the perfect bouquet of flowers at Field to Vase

Nothing says summer like freshly-picked flowers.

You can get that perfect bouquet at a U-Pick flower farm in New Carlisle.

Field to Vase is a family-owned business, located at 55923 Tulip Road in New Carlisle.

You can pick as many flowers as you’d like. They have 23 different types to offer, and most of them cost 50 cents per stem.

The U-Pick flower farm has grown in popularity since it opened three years ago, and people come from all around to pick their perfect bouquet of flowers.

"We had a family drive up the other day from Louisville, Kentucky,” said owner Melissa Ripley. “And when they said how far that they drove, I was surprised and I’m really glad they found a lot of flowers to pick."

Because they were so busy last weekend, Field to Vase is closed all week but will re-open Saturday, August 3rd.

They will also host a Farmer’s Market on August 3rd, with 75 vendors, live music, a micro mini petting farm and much more. That begins at 10 a.m.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here .

