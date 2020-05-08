Physicians Immediate Care offering COVID-19 testing at six locations

Physicians Immediate Care is now offering COVID-19 testing at all six of its Indiana locations.

That includes its locations here in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart and Warsaw.

It's a lab test that gives results in two-to-three business days.

Anyone who tests positive will have a follow-up telehealth visit.

The locations and hours are:

Elkhart

900 Johnson Street

Elkhart, IN 46514

Hrs: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS

Mishawaka

505 West Cleveland Road

Mishawaka, IN 46545

Hrs: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS

South Bend

1245 E. Ireland Road

South Bend, IN 46614

Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

Warsaw

2680 Escalade Way

Warsaw, IN 46582

Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

Fort Wayne

920 East Coliseum Blvd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

Highland

10343 Indianapolis Blvd.

Highland, IN 46322

Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

For more information, click here.