Physicians Immediate Care offering COVID-19 testing at six locations

Posted:

Physicians Immediate Care is now offering COVID-19 testing at all six of its Indiana locations.

That includes its locations here in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart and Warsaw.

It's a lab test that gives results in two-to-three business days.

Anyone who tests positive will have a follow-up telehealth visit.

The locations and hours are:

Elkhart
900 Johnson Street
Elkhart, IN 46514
Hrs: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS

Mishawaka
505 West Cleveland Road
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Hrs: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS

South Bend
1245 E. Ireland Road
South Bend, IN 46614
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

Warsaw
2680 Escalade Way
Warsaw, IN 46582
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

Fort Wayne
920 East Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

Highland
10343 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland, IN 46322
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F

For more information, click here.

 