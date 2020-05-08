Physicians Immediate Care offering COVID-19 testing at six locations

Physicians Immediate Care is now offering COVID-19 testing at all six of its Indiana locations.
That includes its locations here in South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart and Warsaw.
It's a lab test that gives results in two-to-three business days.
Anyone who tests positive will have a follow-up telehealth visit.
The locations and hours are:
Elkhart
900 Johnson Street
Elkhart, IN 46514
Hrs: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
Mishawaka
505 West Cleveland Road
Mishawaka, IN 46545
Hrs: 8-6 M-F, 8-2 SS
South Bend
1245 E. Ireland Road
South Bend, IN 46614
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F
Warsaw
2680 Escalade Way
Warsaw, IN 46582
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F
Fort Wayne
920 East Coliseum Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F
Highland
10343 Indianapolis Blvd.
Highland, IN 46322
Hrs: 8-4:30 M-F
For more information, click here.