Physical-distancing guidelines not followed at some busy beaches

Many took advantage of the warm weather Monday, and headed to the beach.

Several beaches in the area were crowded, but physical-distancing guidelines were not necessarily followed, or in place.

At Washington Park, there were no signs with physical-distancing restrictions and lifeguards were not seen.

We reached out to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, and the Michigan City Police Department for comment, but have not heard back.

Meanwhile, at a beach in New Buffalo, signs of physical distancing restrictions were present, as playground equipment was roped off.

"We have signs up that asks to stay 6 ft apart and the lifeguards will say something, but for the most part we are trying to let people use their best judgment," said City of New Buffalo Parks Director Kristen Damico

Sunday, New Buffalo shut down a parking lot near the beach for two hours in an attempt to limit crowding.