Phase 1 in elimination of train horns on South Bend's west side complete

Phase 1 of the newly established quiet zone has been completed on South Bend's west side.

One week ago, a quiet zone went into effect for the Norfolk Southern crossings at Grandview Avenue, Meade Street and Olive Street crossings.

This is meant to eliminate the sound of train horns at railroad crossings to help residents feel more comfortable.

Additional pavement markings and signs have been added to these areas, which is expected to eliminate the sound of horns from the estimated 90 trains that cross per day.

