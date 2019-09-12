Pharmacies passing out 50,000+ free doses of Narcan in Michigan

Hundreds of pharmacies around Michigan will be passing out more than 50,000 free doses of the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan on Saturday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services bought 55,000 Narcan kits and gave more than 51,000 to pharmacies across the state to give away for free with no questions asked.

The Narcan, which is also called naloxone, comes in the nasal spray form and is useful for helping someone suffering from an opioid overdose. Narcan reverses the effects of opioids and often revives people within seconds.

Several Walmart, Meijer, Rite Aid, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, Family Fare, VG's and local standalone pharmacies are taking part. Click here for a full list of participating pharmacies.

No prescription, payment or health insurance is necessary to receive a Narcan kit.

Most pharmacies are offering the free Narcan on a first-come, first-served basis during regular business hours. Contact a local pharmacy for more information.