Peyton Manning opens new children's hospital ER in Indiana

Peyton Manning opened a new children's hospital emergency room that bears his name in Evansville, Indiana.

The former Colts quarterback joined hospital staff and children to cut the ribbon.

The St. Vincent Center for Children in Evansville is home to a world-renowned feeding program and is now in the process of establishing a pediatric sleep medicine program.

"I have seen firsthand the exceptional care provided by our teams throughout the state of Indiana," Manning said. "I am thrilled for this community to benefit from that care. The pediatricians, the specialists, the staff, they are committed to quality, to innovation and successful outcomes."

The new Evansville space will offer specialized care closer to home for residents of the tri-state area.

