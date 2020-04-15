Animals shelters are thriving during pandemic thanks to the community

During this quarentine, dogs and cats at the St Joe County Humane Society are getting extra love. Not just from workers but the Michiana community.

"Everbody just seems less stressed and getting energy out outside," said Bailey Williams, Outreach Coordinator, St Joe County Humane Society. "It's been wonderful for our shelter animals."

Williams says let foot traffic inside the shelter has allowed for more animals to come out of their shell.

"It's really given some of our more timid animals and animals with kennel frustration a better way to find homes," Williams said.

This has helped more animals get adopted! Several of their longest residents in the adoption area have found their forever homes since the quarantine began.

