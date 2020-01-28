Petition launched to feature Kobe Bryant on NBA logo

Millions of people have signed a petition to change the silhouette on the NBA logo to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant following his tragic death.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday, Jan. 26.

A petition on Change.org started by Nick M called for the NBA’s logo to “immortalize (Kobe) forever.”

The current logo has featured former Lakers player Jerry West since 1969. A self-proclaimed “surrogate father” to Bryant, West has previously said he wished they would change it.

Celebrities including Snoop Dogg, Usher, Meek Mill, and Justin Bieber threw their support behind the idea, several proposing designs.

“New logo. @nba Let’s do what’s right,” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram.

“Couldn’t be a better time or all around athlete and person for it. #changethelogo,” Usher wrote.

Copyright 2020 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

