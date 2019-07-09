Petition drive seeks to stop officer's pay

In South Bend, it’s clear supporters of police shooting victim Eric Logan want action, even if it’s a little fuzzy as to exactly what type of action is being sought.

Three weeks have now passed since the fatal officer involved shooting of 54 year old Eric Logan and some strongly feel enough in formation has been gained to warrant action.

“One thing we do know, two things for sure, he (Officer Ryan O’Neill) loaded Eric's body in a police car, illegal. The chief confirmed that with me personally, in front of the family,” said Justice for South Bend founder Vernado Malone. “The second thing is he didn't wear his body camera at the time, that body camera wasn't on.”

A new petition drive calls upon South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg to call for Sgt. O’Neill to resign, and to recommend that O’Neill be suspended without pay, instead of with pay.

“My brother had no knife. Hands down, bar none, he didn't have no knife,” said Eric Logan’s brother, Tyree Bonds.

At a press conference today Bonds said he’d been quiet and peaceful long enough and he refused to ‘sugar coat’ what he feels is a cover-up.

“As a citizen we pay for body cams. He was supposed to be some type of trained officer he got it on his wrist, as you run you shoot whatever all these reasons body cams come on for some reason that didn't come on and the other two officers pulled up their too, theirs didn't come on either,” bonds stated.

Today an attempt was made to deliver the petition in person to the mayor’s office. While the documents ask for actions that may arguably run contrary to the law, one South Bend Common Council member believes it’s time to prove it: "The family has assembled a petition to remove Officer O’Neill and as it's been said, there's some statement that it's not possible according to the law to have that happen, but what we can do in the interest of transparency, is identify those laws, identify those policies, pull out the municipal code. Let’s look at the contract, whatever those documents are that demonstrate what we can do what we can't do,” said Second District Representative Regina Williams-Preston.

A statement from the mayor’s office indicates that the case will be evaluated for possible discipline at the conclusion of the special prosecutor and internal affairs investigations.

