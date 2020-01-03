Petition calls for guardrails after fatal pond accident

New information today on the deadly accident happening on New Year’s Eve that tore apart a family here in Michiana.

31-year-old Brooke Kleven and her 3-month-old, Hunter, remain in critical condition. Her 4-year-old son James 2-year-old daughter Natalie died after their van was completely underwater.

Now the calls for improved safety at the retention pond where it all happened are growing louder.

16 News Now was told a few simple and cheap improvements by the road near this retention pond could have prevented this entire tragedy, and that family could still be together.

"It’s not that hard to slide off, especially on black ice," Wayne Hubbard says. He started the petition on change.org to call for guardrails around the retention pond. "I did it because no one else did.”

As of the time this story aired the petition has over 600 signatures calling for increased safety around the retention pond.

"I would like to see guardrails put up so that way it doesn't happen to the next family, and I would like to see the city hold some accountability." Hubbard says. "And this is definitely something they need to learn from because there is a family paying the price for those guardrails not being there.”

The city says they had nothing to do with it.

"The pond's on private property, we don't have the ability to come in and tell a private property owner what they have to do to barricade off whether it’s a tree, a pond, a building, or whatever,” Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood says.

Jerry Hinz owns Hinz landscaping in South Bend and he says more could have been done by the designers of the pond to prevent the tragedy.

"If they had more trees around here they still could have snuck the van through it but at least it would have slowed the vehicle down, or chances are you might have hit a tree and not gone into the water,” Hinz says.

He was surprised by the depth of the retention pond and that an entire van was able to become submerged

"If they knew it was going to be this deep, you’d of thought they would have at least put some big boulders, some poles in the ground, or even have built a retention wall. There's things that could have been done that would have been inexpensive.”

As the Kleven family deals with this tragedy, the city is keeping them in their thoughts.

“It was tragic, and our hearts go out to the family members and we're certainly praying for the two family members to recover and we all have families and our heart sinks knowing that this could be any one of us,” Mayor Wood says.

This continues to be a developing story as we work to learn more about what happened and who the companies are that worked on the pond’s development.