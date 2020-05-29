Pete Buttigieg talks life after the campaign trail

The anticipation of the 2020 presidential election is taking a backseat to the coronavirus pandemic, so to speak.

But with November elections just over five months away, we caught up with a former 2020 presidential candidate to hear his perspective on the race.

In an exclusive interview, Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg spoke to our Joshua Short about his hope for November, the lessons learned on the campaign trail and his recent return home.

"It's good to be home and working quite a bit from here at home," Buttigieg said. "On everything from doing what I can to help Joe Biden get elected to supporting other candidates I believe in.”

Just days after the former mayor dropped out of the race for president, he endorsed his former democratic rival Joe Biden.

He talks about politics, personal life and why he's more than happy to be back in South Bend. It's an interview you'll only see on 16 News Now.