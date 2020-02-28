Pete Buttigieg focusing on health care and wages affecting minority communities

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg is back on the campaign trail in South Carolina, highlighting the need to address underlying issues that affect health and wages in minority communities.

Buttigieg has been absent from the stump while taking part in fundraising events in Florida and Washington, D.C.

Health care was the focus of a round-table in Greenville with local African American leaders.

Buttigieg said, "Just the basics of wages. What could be worse for your health than poverty? And raising the minimum wage for example, extending access to union rights, to categories that have been historically excluded whether we're talking about domestic workers, direct care workers, which we're going to need a lot more of as the population is aging."

Buttigieg is now in Rock Hill, South Carolina for a town hall with supporters.