Pete Buttigieg drops out of race after meetings with former President Jimmy Carter, Jesse Jackson, others

We're taking a look at the 24 hours leading up to Pete Buttigieg’s announcement to drop out of the race.

Saturday night he held a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina where he said he would continue to fight for the Democratic presidential nomination after a disappointing finish in the South Carolina primary.

Sunday morning, Buttigieg sat down with former president jimmy carter for an early morning breakfast in president carter's hometown of Plains, Georgia.

During that meeting President Carter told the press that Buttigieg "doesn't know what he's going to do after South Carolina".

Then Pete Buttigieg participated in the march in Selma earlier Sunday. speaking with civil rights activists like Jesse Jackson and u-s representative John Lewis.

Several other Democratic presidential candidates were also in attendance.

After that Buttigieg was expected to be in Dallas for a rally there ahead of Super Tuesday but instead headed back home to make Sunday night's announcement.