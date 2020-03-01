Pete Buttigieg announces decision to suspend campaign while in South Bend

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg made a big announcement Sunday at the Century Center.

He's suspending his campaign for president. This was his message for supporters.

A journey that put Pete Buttigieg on some of the brightest of stages in American politics over the past year comes to an abrupt end in the same place it began, his hometown of South Bend Indiana.

Even though he says he's bowing out of the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, he says there's still work to do in fulfilling the parties goal of defeting Donald Trump in November of this year.

He continues to spread his message of empowering eachother through embracing eachothers differences, protecting our environment, and aiding the everyday American in middle of this country who works two jobs just to get by.

He told his supporters that they now have the responsibility of putting the democratic presidential nominee in the white house, even though it won't be former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

"The truth is that the path has narrowed to a close for our candidicy if not for our cause. Another one of those values is responsibility, and we have the responsibility of considering the effect of remaining in this race any further. Our goal has always been to help unify Americans, to defeat Donald Trump, and to win the era for our values," Buttigieg said.

He also took this opportunity to thank everyone who was involved in his campaign from day one, as well as the support he's received from those in South Bend.

