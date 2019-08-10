Pet Vet: Zinc Poisoning

You have probably heard about something called zinc – it’s in throat lozenges, sun-blocking skin creams and other important products. But to pets, zinc can be a major problem, and there is one source for curious pets that may be surprising to you. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joins us in the studio to tell us about zinc poisoning in pets.

Zinc Toxicity

Ingestion

Absorption into bloodstream

Destruction of red blood cells

Anemia and organ failure

Zinc-containing Products

 Zinc-oxide sun block cream

 Throat lozenges

 “Galvanized” nails, screws, bolts and staples

 Metal board game pieces

 Pennies (1983 – present)

Diagnosing Zinc Toxicity

 Orange gums and urine

 Anemia on blood tests

 X-ray-evident metallic object in stomach

 History of swallowing objects or coins

