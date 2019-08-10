Pet Vet: Zinc Poisoning

You have probably heard about something called zinc – it’s in throat lozenges, sun-blocking skin creams and other important products. But to pets, zinc can be a major problem, and there is one source for curious pets that may be surprising to you. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser joins us in the studio to tell us about zinc poisoning in pets.
Zinc Toxicity
Ingestion
Absorption into bloodstream
Destruction of red blood cells
Anemia and organ failure
Zinc-containing Products
Zinc-oxide sun block cream
Throat lozenges
“Galvanized” nails, screws, bolts and staples
Metal board game pieces
Pennies (1983 – present)
Diagnosing Zinc Toxicity
Orange gums and urine
Anemia on blood tests
X-ray-evident metallic object in stomach
History of swallowing objects or coins