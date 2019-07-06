Pet Vet: Urinary Issues in Pets

When pets have accidents in your home, or they just can’t seem to hold it, something could be wrong. To help you figure out the situation, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser is in the studio with some helpful advice.

Signs of Urinary Tract Problems

• Increased frequency

• Change in volume

• Straining

• Discoloration

• No output

Urinary Tract Conditions

• Infection

• Crystal formation

• Bladder stones

• Kidney failure

• Tumors

Tests for Urinary Concerns

• Comprehensive physical exam

• Sterile urine collection and test

• Bacterial culture/Antibiotic testing

• Kidney/organ blood tests

• X-rays