Pet Vet: Unusual Behaviors in Pets

Dogs and cats are becoming more and more popular, not only because of how social they are, but how smart they are, too. You may wonder, then, why pets often behave in ways that don’t make any sense.

Saturday morning, our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined Kim Shine to explain some of these odd behaviors and how we can understand them a little more.

Flehmen response

· Perception of pheromones

· Chemical receptor in base of nose

· Creates intense concentration

· Is normal behavior

Scooting – is that normal?

· Trying to scratch an itch

· Most commonly caused by filled “skunk-like” glands

· Allergies or sores may be the cause

· Not likely due to worms

Unusual Behaviors Action List

· Look for a logical explanation

· Determine if it is persistent

· Get professional advice

If you want to contact the pet vet Dr. David Visser... you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets, or you could always shoot him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.