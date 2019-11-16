Pet Vet: Tobacco

Every year, on the third Thursday of November, smokers across the nation take part in the American Cancer Society Great American Smokeout event.

Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, is here to tell us about the risk of cigarettes and tobacco products when it comes to pets.

Secondhand smoke can cause lymphoma and a variety of other cancers in pets' respiratory systems. Some signs of nicotine poisoning in pets can include tremors, twitching, excitation, vomiting, and seizures.

If you want to contact the pet vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets.

You can also send him an email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.