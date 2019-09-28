Pet Vet: Rabies

Rabies is a virus that can affect people, and the animals with which we come into contact.

Saturday is World Rabies Day, so our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined Kim Shine to talk about this serious but preventable disease.

Animals that Carry Rabies in Our Area

· Bats

· Raccoons

· Foxes

· Skunks

How to Prevent Rabies

· Avoid animals you don’t know

· Prevent wildlife from entering your house, garage, sheds

· Avoid conditions that will attract wildlife

· Ensuring your pet is up-to-date on rabies vaccines