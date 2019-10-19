Pet Vet: Liver Disease

We hear about liver problems and realize that the liver is an important organ, but what does it actually do, and what happens when pets have problems with it? Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined Kim Shine in the studio Saturday morning to tell you what you need to know about liver conditions in your pets.

Liver Quick Facts

· Located front of abdomen

· Made up of 6 liver lobes

· Gall bladder

· Removes toxins / filters blood

· Makes important products

Conditions That Affect Liver Function

· Infection/inflammation (hepatitis)

· Bile system blockage

· Fat infiltration (fatty liver)

· Cancer

· Cirrhosis (scarring of liver)

Signs of Liver Problems

· Yellow skin, ears or whites of the eyes (jaundice)

· Fluid distension of the abdomen

· Intoxicated behavior

· Nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

Tests for Liver Function

· Blood screen

· Bile Acids (function test)

· Radiographs

· Ultrasound

· Liver biopsy

Supportive Care for Liver Disease

· Liver-optimized nutrition

· Milk Thistle or S-adenosyl