Pet Vet: Knee Problems in Pets - Cruciate Ligament

Dogs and cats have knees just like people, and they can often suffer the same kinds of problems as people do. Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser discussed how you can recognize knee problems and what can be done for affected pets.

Knee Problems in Pets

• Cruciate ligament injury (ACL)

• Knee cap (patella) luxation

• Arthritis (degenerative joint disease)

• More common in dogs that cats

Signs of Knee Problems

• Back leg

– limping/carrying/toe-touching

• Swelling at the knee area

• Pain when touching the area

• Fever can cause loss of appetite