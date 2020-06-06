Pet Vet: Kennel Cough

Vacation season is gradually normalizing, and if you have plans to board your dog, you need to know about Kennel cough, a serious contagious respiratory condition in dogs.

But it isn’t always about being at the kennel. Zach Horner recently spoke with our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, to help “clear the air” about this common condition.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the center for animal health by calling 888-pets-vets, or you could send t him an email at michianapetvet@Comcast.net.

